AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Short Interest Down 12.6% in November

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the October 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 442,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

AerSale Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ASLE traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $6.32. 38,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,990. AerSale has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $336.29 million, a P/E ratio of 630.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASLE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AerSale from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AerSale from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AerSale from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicolas Finazzo bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,320. This trade represents a 117.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerSale

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AerSale by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AerSale in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

