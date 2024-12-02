MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s current price.

MAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Panmure Gordon increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.40 to C$27.10 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.20.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAG

MAG Silver Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MAG Silver stock traded down C$0.24 on Monday, reaching C$21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,904. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 28.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$11.15 and a 52 week high of C$25.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.04.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.2235023 earnings per share for the current year.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.