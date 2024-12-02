Insider Buying: Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS) Insider Purchases 331,328 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS – Get Free Report) insider Ian Murray acquired 331,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,705.22 ($31,626.76).

Ian Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Ian Murray acquired 282,061 shares of Jupiter Mines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,642.74 ($32,235.54).

Jupiter Mines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63.

About Jupiter Mines

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for manganese deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa. Jupiter Mines Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Perth, Australia.

