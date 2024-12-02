Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 462,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $228,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 831,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $410,813,000 after acquiring an additional 37,486 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,031,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,497,160,000 after acquiring an additional 138,842 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,010,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,474,151,000 after acquiring an additional 100,550 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $6,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $593.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.16.
Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %
MA stock opened at $532.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $404.32 and a 12-month high of $535.77. The stock has a market cap of $489.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $510.37 and its 200 day moving average is $476.43.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.
Insider Transactions at Mastercard
In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. The trade was a 23.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
Read More
