Short Interest in NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) Grows By 23.8%

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASB remained flat at $38.00 during trading hours on Monday. NASB Financial has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $274.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

