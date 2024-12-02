Short Interest in NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) Grows By 23.8%

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
NASB Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASB remained flat at $38.00 during trading hours on Monday. NASB Financial has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $274.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
About NASB Financial
