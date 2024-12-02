Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,041,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $114,722,000 after purchasing an additional 327,684 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,497 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $24,387,000 after purchasing an additional 154,342 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 92,705 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TJX opened at $125.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.44 and a 1-year high of $128.00.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.47.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

