Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Short Interest Update

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,600 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the October 31st total of 207,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aqua Metals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aqua Metals stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,019 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.54% of Aqua Metals worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AQMS. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Aqua Metals from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aqua Metals from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Aqua Metals Price Performance

Aqua Metals stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.36. 20,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,647. Aqua Metals has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99.

About Aqua Metals

(Get Free Report)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.