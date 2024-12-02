Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,231 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,125,000 after buying an additional 80,070 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 57.0% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 289,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 37,346 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,874,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $108.33 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $486.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

