Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Sells $82,250.00 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) insider Christine Ring sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $82,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $128,044.80.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Christine Ring sold 9,050 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $225,707.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Christine Ring sold 9,870 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $246,848.70.

On Thursday, August 1st, Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $123,436.80.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.22. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $26.31.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.78% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. Analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on NRIX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

