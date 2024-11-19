Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Short Interest Update

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 186,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Coya Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Coya Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Coya Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Arun Swaminathan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $36,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,700. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,510 shares of company stock worth $69,615. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 772.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 750,338 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Coya Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $101,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ COYA remained flat at $6.07 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.46. Coya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.