Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $474.73 and last traded at $474.43, with a volume of 392107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $451.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $396.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $466.33.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $401.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.45.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total value of $6,733,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,205 shares in the company, valued at $91,663,540.40. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,220. This represents a 32.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,746 shares of company stock valued at $14,684,140 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

