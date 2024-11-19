Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 106196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Vivendi Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85.

Vivendi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.