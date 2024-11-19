Insider Selling: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells 420 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 420 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $10,516.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 481,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,059,814.88. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,923 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $48,190.38.
- On Monday, November 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,625 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $65,625.00.
- On Thursday, November 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,312 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $32,760.64.
- On Monday, November 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 129 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $3,217.26.
- On Wednesday, October 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,394 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $59,634.54.
- On Wednesday, October 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $2,489.00.
- On Friday, October 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 10,601 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $247,851.38.
- On Wednesday, October 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,309 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $151,163.64.
- On Monday, October 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $104,412.00.
- On Friday, October 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,630 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $115,055.50.
Shares of ACR stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,606. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $128.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 73.84, a quick ratio of 73.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.
Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
