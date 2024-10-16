Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 61,712 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Stableford Capital II LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,712 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,707 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,018,000 after buying an additional 1,278,504 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $95,865,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,971,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 315.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 665,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,008,000 after buying an additional 505,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.