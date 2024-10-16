Sunpointe LLC Invests $288,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.6% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $368,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,326. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $797,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,848.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $368,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,326. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock traded up $7.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,831,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,021,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $194.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.