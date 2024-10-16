Transform Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000. Transform Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.24. 240,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,753. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.74. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.47.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

