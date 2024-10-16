Touchstone Capital Inc. Sells 9,319 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Touchstone Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. makes up 5.5% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned about 0.50% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,032,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,399,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 75,625 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

RGR stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,979. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.07. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $55.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.16.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.29). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $130.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.90%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

