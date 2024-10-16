PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 10,452 Shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 266,916 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 130,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 489,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 87,569 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

SILJ stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,029. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

