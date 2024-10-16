Touchstone Capital Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,052 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,000. Lululemon Athletica comprises about 6.2% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $888,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.30. 985,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,490. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.41. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $326.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

