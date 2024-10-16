Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 17,061 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,061 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 3.4% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $14,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,791. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $63.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day moving average is $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

