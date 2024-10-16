Transform Wealth LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JSCP traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $47.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,555. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $429.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.06. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $47.64.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.