1,162 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Acquired by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,446.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,871 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 79,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPYG opened at $83.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $84.91.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

