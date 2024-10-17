Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,289.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 254.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.96. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

