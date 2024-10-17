11,992 Shares in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Purchased by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.30% of Timothy Plan International ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 153,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 367,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period.
Timothy Plan International ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:TPIF opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.82. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $29.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.28.
Timothy Plan International ETF Cuts Dividend
About Timothy Plan International ETF
The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Timothy Plan International ETF
- About the Markup Calculator
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.