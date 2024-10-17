11,992 Shares in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Purchased by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.30% of Timothy Plan International ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 153,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 367,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan International ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPIF opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.82. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $29.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.28.

Timothy Plan International ETF Cuts Dividend

About Timothy Plan International ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th.

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

