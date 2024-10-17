Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY) Shares Bought by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Angel Oak Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,888,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,773,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,528,000 after buying an additional 236,168 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,820,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Angel Oak Income ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 753,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 24,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Angel Oak Income ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 535,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 138,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get Angel Oak Income ETF alerts:

Angel Oak Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CARY opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

Angel Oak Income ETF Profile

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.