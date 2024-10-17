Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 6,039 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $3,847,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $146,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 116,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 67,525 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.24. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $47.85.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
