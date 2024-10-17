Short Interest in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Rises By 11.0%

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 920,900 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the September 15th total of 829,500 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other FutureFuel news, Director Paul Manheim acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,528.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FutureFuel by 821.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FutureFuel during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:FF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 148,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,639. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. FutureFuel has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.62.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 11.80%.

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

