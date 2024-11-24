Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 2.3% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 216.7% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $163.53 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.28 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.46.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.87.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

