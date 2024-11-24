Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Sells 93,605 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,605 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 12.1% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.41 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.33.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.4668 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

