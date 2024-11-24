Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Takes $10.98 Million Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 185,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,000. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up approximately 11.1% of Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $51.08 and a 1 year high of $59.47.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

