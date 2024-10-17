Gruss & Co. LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Gruss & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises 7.8% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $6.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $253.93. 1,114,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,245,939. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.39 and a 200 day moving average of $240.32. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.