Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FND

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 221,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 64.1% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

FND opened at $112.98 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.