Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) vs. Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) Head to Head Contrast

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ – Get Free Report) and Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Whiting USA Trust II”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06 Whiting USA Trust II $30.93 million 0.10 $270,000.00 N/A N/A

Whiting USA Trust II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chesapeake Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45% Whiting USA Trust II N/A 1,607.92% 588.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chesapeake Energy and Whiting USA Trust II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Whiting USA Trust II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whiting USA Trust II has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Whiting USA Trust II beats Chesapeake Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Whiting USA Trust II

Whiting USA Trust II is a statutory trust. The company was founded on December 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

