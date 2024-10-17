Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) versus NuVim (OTCMKTS:NUVM) Head to Head Review

NuVim (OTCMKTS:NUVM – Get Free Report) and Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

NuVim has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rave Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NuVim and Rave Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVim 0 0 0 0 N/A Rave Restaurant Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of Rave Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Rave Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NuVim and Rave Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVim N/A N/A N/A Rave Restaurant Group 20.27% 21.29% 16.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NuVim and Rave Restaurant Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVim N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Rave Restaurant Group $12.15 million 3.15 $2.47 million $0.15 17.47

Rave Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than NuVim.

Summary

Rave Restaurant Group beats NuVim on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuVim

NuVim, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beverage products in the United States. It offers refrigerated dietary supplement beverages in various flavors, including strawberry, vanilla, orange tangerine, and fruit symphony; shelf stable beverages; powdered supplements in vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry flavors; and natural teas and lemonade, such as black tea with lemon, green tea with citrus, and lemonade. The company offers its products under the NuVim and Fruit Symphony names through distributors, supermarkets, and convenience stores, as well as other chains that carry limited items not served by refrigerated distributors. NuVim, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Lewes, Delaware.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. Its buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services. The company’s delco restaurants provide delivery and carryout services and are located in shopping centers or other in-line retail developments. Its Express restaurants serve customers through various non-traditional points of sale and are located in convenience stores, food courts, college campuses, airport terminals, travel plazas, athletic facilities, or other commercial facilities. The company’s Pizza Inn Express restaurants serve customers through a non-traditional, licensed, pizza-only model called Pizza Inn Express, located at production-oriented facilities. In addition, it operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under the Pie Five Pizza Company or Pie Five trademarks. The company was formerly known as Pizza Inn Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. in January 2015. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in The Colony, Texas.

