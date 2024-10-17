Analysts Set BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target at $26.67

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.86.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 59.88%. The business had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $77,118.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 114,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,097.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 317,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,412.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $77,118.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 114,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,097.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,089 shares of company stock valued at $367,047. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 34.4% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 165,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 42,265 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 29.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

