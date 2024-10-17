Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TGI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America cut Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Triumph Group

Triumph Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $15.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.49. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $17.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 40.39%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,414,000 after purchasing an additional 110,375 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 53,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 27,664 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $804,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.