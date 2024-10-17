BMO Capital Markets Boosts Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $25.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLNC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.53.

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $22.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -57.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.54. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90.

In related news, Director Herman E. Bulls bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $168,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,123.41. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 38,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

