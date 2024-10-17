Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Canada

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $779.16 million during the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 1.93%.
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
