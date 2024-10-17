InterRent REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
InterRent REIT Stock Performance
InterRent REIT has a 1-year low of C$7.31 and a 1-year high of C$10.19.
InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$61.44 million for the quarter.
About InterRent REIT
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than InterRent REIT
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Should Warren Buffett’s Favorite Stock be Yours Too?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why Buffett Loves Occidental Stock And What It Means for Chevron
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into a Healthy Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.