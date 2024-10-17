The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Announces Earnings Results

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.47 earnings per share.
The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE GS opened at $529.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.83. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $540.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.
The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Goldman Sachs Group
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- J.B. Hunt Stock on the Move: Analysts Forecast Big Gains Ahead
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Top 3 ETFs Dominating the Market With Huge Trading Volumes
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Broadcom’s Targeted Upside Just Keeps Getting Better
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.