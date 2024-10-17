Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $157.10 and last traded at $156.38, with a volume of 56691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.64.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.07.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.
In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $777,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,032.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,257 shares of company stock worth $32,602,152 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Toll Brothers by 11.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 5.1% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 21.5% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
