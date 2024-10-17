Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $157.10 and last traded at $156.38, with a volume of 56691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.07.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $777,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,032.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,257 shares of company stock worth $32,602,152 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Toll Brothers by 11.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 5.1% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 21.5% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

