Stifel Canada Upgrades Air Canada (TSE:AC) to “Hold”

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Canada to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Canada from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.50 to C$21.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.70.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$17.98 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$14.47 and a 1 year high of C$20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.42.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.13. Air Canada had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 603.77%. The firm had revenue of C$5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.5789474 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,830.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

