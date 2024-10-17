Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 0.5 %
TSE PEY opened at C$15.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.92. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$11.09 and a twelve month high of C$16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75.
Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.01). Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of C$256.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$257.10 million.
In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$250,660.00. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 16,600 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$250,660.00. Also, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total value of C$298,620.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,240 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,683. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
