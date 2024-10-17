Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Rating Increased to Hold at Citigroup

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Edenred Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDNMY opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00. Edenred has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $32.15.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SE provides digital platform for services and payments for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, a solution that allows employees to take time out for lunch at a partner merchant; Ticket Alimentación that allows users to pay for groceries in neighborhood stores and supermarkets; Ticket Regalo, a gift voucher; Ticket CESU, a human services solution; Ticket Plus Card, a solution that enables the purchase of staples, such as food and fuel; Ticket Welfare, which employees can use to pay for a range of services, such as access to sports facilities and solutions for their children’s educational needs; Ticket Guardería for companies without on-site daycare facilities; Childcare Vouchers; Ticket EcoCheque, a solutions that encourages purchase of environmentally friendly products; Ticket Kadeos Culture and Ticket Cultura that are solutions for cultural goods and services.

