Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on BYDGF. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Boyd Group Services Trading Up 0.4 %
Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $779.16 million during the quarter.
Boyd Group Services Company Profile
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
