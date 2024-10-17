Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Upgraded to Hold at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Edenred Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of Edenred stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00. Edenred has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15.
Edenred Company Profile
