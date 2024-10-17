Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases Earnings Results

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.400-1.800 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $1.40-$1.80 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 6.2 %

WBA stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

