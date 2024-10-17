Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lifted by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VTI opened at $287.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $288.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

