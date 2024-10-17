16,601 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,393,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
VUG stock opened at $389.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $134.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.31 and a 200-day moving average of $363.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $393.52.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Broadcom’s Targeted Upside Just Keeps Getting Better
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.