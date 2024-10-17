Orin Green Financial LLC Buys 18,843 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,760,000 after acquiring an additional 388,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,518,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,250,000 after acquiring an additional 142,356 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,639,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,855,000 after acquiring an additional 184,876 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.58. 958,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,550,837. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.